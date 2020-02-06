Cheesesteak Rebellion, Star Wars-inspired restaurant, opening in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Star Wars-inspired restaurant is opening in Green Bay – but it’s more than just a place to eat.

The Cheesesteak Rebellion is located on South Broadway Street in the former Darjune Cafe and the Camelot Bar and Grill.

They offer everything from food to coffee, but to the new owners, it’s more than just about the uniqueness of the eatery.

“It is an up and coming area, it is going to be the Shipyard District down the road. I know that Green Bay is really trying to improve the area, so we thought we’d take a chance on it,” JoLinda Gorzelanczyk, co-owner of the Cheesesteak Rebellion, told Local 5.

Gorzelanczyk says they came up with the name for the business because they could never find a good cheesesteak in the area.

