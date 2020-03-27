Chemical fire at Carboline quickly extinguished by Green Bay Firefighters

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – A chemical fire at Carboline, a chemical manufacturing facility in Green Bay, was extinguished in less than 20 minutes by fire crews.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department told Local 5 that crews responded to a structure fire just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Once the responding crews learned the fire was within a facility with combustible liquids inside additional alarms were called due to the nature of the hazards involved.

Crews on scene had the fire under control and quickly extinguished in less than 20 minutes

Firefighters say that all Carboline employees self-evacuated, and while one employee did sustain injuries, they had refused treatment at the scene.

Green Bay Metro FD estimates damages to be around $150,000.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

GBMFD was assisted by the Green Bay Police Department, Department of Public Works, Green Bay Metro Hazardous Materials Team, and the WDNR.