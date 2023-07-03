GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews and other agencies were outside Bellin Health on Webster Avenue.

Multiple fire trucks as well as some law enforcement vehicles were at the location. An ambulance was also spotted.

Authorities tell Local 5 that there was a chemical spill that was contained in the lab at Bellin. Hazmat was at the scene.

There is reportedly no danger to the public, and there was no treatment required for those in the room.

