BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical leak that caused a ‘poisonous vapor’ to get released into the atmosphere resulted in the immediate evacuation of a plant in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a reported chemical leak at the Jennie-O Plant in Barron. On October 31 around 9:30 a.m., a call came in about the reported leak at the Main Plant Feed Mill location.

When authorities arrived, an assessment was done. It was determined that two chemicals (Anatox and Lysine) accidentally mixed together and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere. The facility was immediately evacuated to protect employees against inhalation hazards.

A precautionary shelter-in-place was enacted, this also included a detour of Hwy 8 as an added safety measure. Weather patterns reportedly helped in keeping the vapor mostly within the Jennie-O property.

However, the air was monitored in the surrounding areas to ensure public safety. Around 11:30 a.m., it was determined that the chemical mixture posed no further danger to public health.

Two employees reportedly drove themselves to local hospitals. No other injuries were reported.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.