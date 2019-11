GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Cher will perform at the Resch Center in April.

According to the Resch, Cher extended her Here We Go Again Tour to visit Green Bay “due to overwhelming demand.”

Cher is set to perform on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be found at ReschCenter.com, by phone at 800-895-0071, or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch.