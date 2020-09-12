Cher-Make sausages recalled due to undeclared cheese

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – About 429 pounds of Cher-Make Sausage Company products are being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 5-lb vacuum sealed packages of “Old Fashioned Weiners” are being recalled because the product contains dairy – cheese – that is not declared on the packaging.

Affected products were produced on July 23, 2020 and are labeled “OLD FASHIONED WIENERS COURSE GROUND FULLY COOKED” with sell by date “11/26/20” and lot number “2020503” on the product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2420” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin and may have been sold intact or from a counter display as individual sausages.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered after the firm received a complaint from a store employee who observed cheese in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. If you have purchased these products, the USDA says you should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

