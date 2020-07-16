Cherry-picking season underway for Door County orchards

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cherry picking season has officially arrived and what better way to celebrate the fruitful season than with a summertime staple in Door County – You Pick Cherries.

While orchards further north won’t be ready for a couple of weeks, residents can count on southern Door County orchards to be ripe and ready for picking.

Door County’s Soren’s Valhalla Orchard is said to be in its second weekend of cherry-picking with plans to remain open for a couple more weeks.

Lending itself easily to social distancing practices, the Door County tradition is a perfect way for residents to safely enjoy the delicious season before its too late.

