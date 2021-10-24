Cherry Starr attends ceremony dedicating Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It was a day to celebrate Green Bay’s new Bart Starr Memorial Bridge—-something Governor Tony Evers made official in July.

In attendance, Cherry Starr the wife of Bart. The Packers Hall of Fame quarterback passed away in 2019.

It has been a busy few days for Cherry.



“It just warms my heart every time I come back to Green Bay at how blessed we were to spend our career here,” says Cherry.

Friday she visited Rawhide Youth Services a non-profit she and Bart have been involved in for over 50 years. The non-profit provides emotional, mental, and behavioral support for at-risk youth. Saturday she was in downtown Green Bay for the dedication ceremony.

The ceremony included Cherry’s friends and family, former Packers players, and politicians including Governor Tony Evers.

“I had one picture on my wall growing up in Plymouth and that was Bart Starr,” says Evers.

The ceremony was really a celebration of Bart’s life. He passed away in 2019 and wasn’t only a legend on the football field, but also a legend for the contributions he made in the community and the way he treated people.

The dedication took place on the Cherry Street landing in Green Bay. The city presenting Cherry with a key to the city and temporarily renamed the plaza where the ceremony took place as Cherry Starr Landing for the weekend.

The city also unveiled a plaque with Bart’s name and picture.

There were many Packers fans that came out to the ceremony as well. Some area restaurants honoring Bart with special items on their menu including Hagemeister Park which added a Bart Burger to their menu for the day.

“We like to honor anything that is Packer related and really be part of the community that way,” says a restaurant employee.

Walnut Street Bridge now forever known as Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

“A bridge is permanent, it connects people, and it provides humble service and that’s something that Bart and Cherry have spent their life doing,” says State representative David Steffen.

The plaque will eventually go on the tower of the bridge.