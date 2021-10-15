Cherry Starr to attend ‘Bart Starr Memorial Bridge’ ceremony in honor of late husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The legacy of former Green Bay Packer legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bart Starr, is being carried on as family, friends, and fans, prepare to celebrate the naming of a very important Green Bay structure after him.

According to a Wisconsin representative, the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 23 at the landing that overlooks the Walnut Street Bridge in Green Bay.

This ceremony will feature several special guests, including one very important person who was near and dear to the late Bart Starr- his wife, Cherry Starr.

Cherry and Bart Starr were married in 1954 and were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary back in May of 2019 shortly before he passed.

A short time later, on May 26, 2019, Bart Starr died at the age of 85 while surrounded by family and close friends. Leaving a long stream of accolades and a powerful legacy in his wake, Wisconsinites found a way to remember this beloved Wisconsin ‘Starr’.

In early 2020, a bill to name the Walnut Street Bridge in honor of Starr was introduced. And just a year later, in July of 2021, the bill was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers, officially designating Green Bay’s Walnut Street Bridge as the ‘Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.’

“Renaming that bridge in Bart’s name is so, so wonderful and appropriate,” Gillespie said. “I’m hoping that Bart’s memory of his character, his character as a human being concerned about others would be remembered,” shared John Gillespie, Founder of Rawhide Boys Ranch.