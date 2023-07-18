MT. PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A high-speed chase ended with a 22-year-old Chicago man being arrested after deputies found the vehicle he was driving had been stolen.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 at a high rate of speed early Tuesday morning.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle by activating the squad car’s emergency lights and siren south of Seven Mile Road, but the vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 125 miles per hour and turned off its lights.

The vehicle reportedly exited at Elm Road, failed to stop at the end of the ramp, turned westbound on Elm Road, and then turned back southbound onto I-94.

Authorities say that another deputy ahead of the pursuit deployed spike strips, which deflated one of the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle would continue southbound and turn its lights back on, reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour.

The vehicle exited at County Highway K and immediately reentered I-94 southbound. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, were assisting in the chase.

After a while on I-94, the vehicle exited State Highway 20 and began losing its rear tire, which was deflated. The vehicle turned westbound on State Highway 20 and crashed into the front yard of Borzynki’s Farm and Floral Market.

The suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Christopher R. Moore from Chicago, took off running into a nearby cornfield to evade authorities. A perimeter was set up, a drone was deployed, and a K9 officer was dispatched to help search for Moore.

Eventually, deputies located Moore in a heavily wooded area and took him into custody without further incident.

Authorities searched Moore’s vehicle and located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard. The vehicle was also listed from Nebraska and was allegedly stolen while in Chicago on Sunday.

Deputies say that the following charges will be referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office following the pursuit with Moore:

Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

Fleeing and Eluding

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Sheriff Schmaling praised his deputies and the other agencies that helped in this incident for remaining calm and performing an exceptional job.

“I commend the deputies who performed at a high level – consistent with their training – while taking this dangerous and armed menace into custody,” said Schmaling. “I also extend my appreciation to the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Sturtevant Police Department for their teamwork in this arrest. Law enforcement stands ever ready to protect and serve our communities.”

No further information was provided.