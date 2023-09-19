MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for his role in a 2021 overdose death in Marinette County.

According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Chandon Geralds was convicted on July 6, 2023, of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and as a repeat offender for delivering fentanyl which caused the death of Casey Ashburn in Niagara back in January of 2021.

At the sentencing hearing, it was reported that Geralds sold heroin, which also contained fentanyl, to someone who later gave it to Ashburn.

Officials say three other co-defendants, Jack Sigel, Travis Ambrosius, and Adam Recla were previously sentenced in connection to the reckless homicide and are currently serving their own sentences in prison.

Geralds, in addition to the first-degree Reckless Homicide, was also convicted of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs in a separate incident that occurred in June of 2021.