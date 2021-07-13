GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Chicago Street ‘Junior’ Pub has opening date following June fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – While a fire back in June may have temporarily left Chicago Street Pub without a home, they will soon have a new location for patrons to enjoy.

According to the Chicago Street Pub’s Facebook Page, on July 20 at 3 p.m., Chicago Street ‘Junior’ Pub & Grill will open. The new location is at 875 Heritage Road in De Pere.

There is no information is they plan to make this a permanent location or if it is just a temporary one.

Chicago Street Pub recently asked for ideas for the ‘New Chicago Street Pub’ on Facebook as well as showing pictures of the damage of the fire.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.

