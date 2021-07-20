Chicago Street Pub Junior opens in a new, temporary location

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Out of the ashes Chicago Street Pub will rise again’ that’s the sign on the new, but temporary location for the popular De Pere pub and grill.

Austin DeCleene, General Manager, Chicago Street Pub and Grill, said, “As soon as the fire happened we realized we weren’t going to be able to go back in there and continue business as usual. This was immediately what we thought of let’s move stuff over here so we can temporarily open back up and get employees back to work.”

DeCleene said they will operate three businesses out of a single building for the time being.

“The swan club has two different banquet halls, Island Sushi is on the right and this building right behind me will be Chicago Street Pub Junior,” said DeCleene.

Regulars tell Local Five they are excited to be back inside enjoying some of their favorite pizza.

Maryann, a regular at the restaurant, said, “The pizzas are the best here. That’s what we always come for, every time we get the pizza.”

Mary Handrick, another regular said, “Very excited to be back and very happy that they opened up. We’re very sorry about the whole fire thing but this is a great community and everybody supports.”

“Very excited. And it was so close to our home on the other location but it doesn’t matter where they are because we would just come and follow where they are,” said Maryann.

And while the pub plans on using a limited menu while they are in this location they are planning a full come back in the future.

The temporary location is at 875 Heritage Rd, De Pere, WI 54115.

You can follow their Facebook Page for updates.