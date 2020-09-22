Chicago woman killed in Door County crash

GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a crash on STH 42 north of Cottage Row Road in the Town of Gibraltar shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.

An initial investigation shows a Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 33-year-old Hortonville woman, was traveling north on STH 42 when it stopped in the northbound lane to turn into a business.

The Traverse was then struck from behind by a Nissan Sentra driven by an 82-year-old Chicago woman.

Authorities say the driver and passenger in the Traverse had no apparent injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

The driver and the passenger of the Sentra were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. The Chicago woman was later airlifted to a Green Bay Hospital were she passed away from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation and no other details are available at this time.

