Chick-fil-A coming to Ashwaubenon? Officials share info during Community Update

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Village of Ashwaubenon officials joined Local 5 and talked about wide-ranging topics from a new Chick-fil-A and Ashwaubenon’s 150th anniversary.

Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Karodskee and Village Manager Joel Gregozeski joined Local 5 for the latest Community Update.

Gregozeski talked about summer events that have returned to Ashwaubenon including the Summer Concert Series, which has its first show tomorrow. The Food Truck Rallys were also mentioned, and how hugely popular the rallies are. The concerts are more of an afternoon event while the rally is more of a late afternoon/evening event. The next Food Truck Rally is scheduled for June 24.

The devlopements in Titletown are moving ahed ahead of schedule. Kardoskee mentioned that crews are way ahead of scheudle for the multi-family unit buildings. Kardoskee also said that a lot of housing is getting ready to go up in the area.

Gregozeski talked about the Chick-fil-A that is coming to the area. The location is next to the Bay Park Mall in between Panda Express and Longhorn Steakhouse. Chick-fil-A is expected to break ground in late summer/early fall.

A unique apartment building is also making its way to the area as Merge Urban Development is planning to build an apartment building that will include an indoor climbing wall. The location is planned to be on Mike McCarthy Way.

2022 is the 150-year anniversary of the Village of Ashwaubenon and Kardoskee says there are plans in the work to have the celebration be as big as Ashwaubenon’s 100-year anniversary.