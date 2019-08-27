Chick-fil-A drops off lunch for Grand Chute PD ahead of grand opening Local News by: Addy Bink Posted: Aug 27, 2019 / 02:00 PM CDT / Updated: Aug 27, 2019 / 02:00 PM CDT GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Grand Chute Police officers received a special lunch today. Chick-fil-A stopped by the police department Tuesday to drop off some meals. EAT MOR CHIKIN!A huge thank you to Chick-fil-A for stopping by the PD today with some lunch for our officers!Posted by Grand Chute Police Department on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 The Grand Chute Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday.