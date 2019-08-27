FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Chick-fil-A drops off lunch for Grand Chute PD ahead of grand opening

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Grand Chute Police officers received a special lunch today.

Chick-fil-A stopped by the police department Tuesday to drop off some meals.

EAT MOR CHIKIN!A huge thank you to Chick-fil-A for stopping by the PD today with some lunch for our officers!

Posted by Grand Chute Police Department on Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The Grand Chute Chick-fil-A is set to open Thursday.

