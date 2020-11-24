Chick-fil-A of Appleton teaming up with Salvation Army of the Fox Cities for Red Kettle Campaign

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hot-spot eatery is putting their money where their mouth is in an effort to help out a local organization.

Chick-fil-A of Appleton is joining forces with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities, raising money for this season’s Red Kettle Campaign.

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on one of Chick-fil-A’s popular sandwiches- and help out a special cause- this is the event for you. For every original chicken sandwich bought, Chick-fil-A will donate one dollar to the Salvation Army. It’s just one of many fundraising efforts by the Salvation Army for their Red Kettle Campaign.

“They’re taking their mission, which is to feed the community, and helping the non profits in the area by using their resources for the best,” says Kristal Knudtson, Director of Development and Communications with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities. “Our clients get help and they get the need that they need off of it- which is amazing.”

A staple during the festive period, the campaign helps raise funds for a number of services the organization hosts throughout the year for the community. To coincide with the Salvation Army’s goal in raising money for the year, Chick-fil-A is looking to dish out a few hundred sandwiches.

“We kind of worked together to figure out what was the best way we could use our food to help support the Salvation Army’s needs, especially as they are going to be down a little bit,” said Collin Christenberry, Director of Sales at Chick-fil-A of Appleton. “We said what can we do to provide food for the community- something we do really well- and help them do the most good- something they do really well.”

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteer bell ringers this holiday season to help with the Red Kettle Campaign. If you would like to help out with this year’s campaign, you can find more information online right here.