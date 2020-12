OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Oshkosh is starting the new year off by welcoming a fan-favorite restaurant on January 7, 2021.

On Monday, Chick-fil-A shared the news through a Facebook post which garnered a lot of excitement from fellow Wisconsinites.

The post read:

“Save the date…Tell your friends…Put it on every calendar you have… Chick-fil-A Oshkosh is OPENING on Thursday, January 7th!! We are SO excited to serve you soon, Oshkosh!”