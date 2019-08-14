Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Chick-Fil-A set to open Appleton-area store on August 29

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) One of the most popular fast food chains is officially opening its doors to customers in the Fox Cities!

OFFICIAL: Chick-Fil-A in Appleton announces grand opening

Chick-Fil-A is scheduled to open on Thursday, August 29 at 3775 W. College Avenue.

The first 100 people who show up will also be awarded with a year supply of Chick-Fil-A!

The 12-hour campout begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th and wraps up at 6 a.m. the following day.

More information on the rules for the campout and the restaurant itself can be found here.

LIVE: We have the Chick-fil-A Appleton cow in the studio!STORY: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/local-news/chick-fil-a-set-to-open-appleton-area-store-on-august-29th/

Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories