MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard.

Ordinance 7-1-13(c) was specifically mentioned by the department. The post jokingily stated the department will try to find out why she decided to cross the road.

Our Investigative Division will be hard at work this afternoon interviewing her, attempting to determine why exactly she decided to cross the road. Menasha Police Department

There was no information on if there were any citations issued.