GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Chief Andrew Smith and Green Bay Police Department receive ‘Respect for Law Award’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Optimist Club announced Chief Andrew Smith and the Green Bay Police Department are the 2020 honorees of the ‘Respect for Law Award.’

The Optimist Club shares, “Green Bay has been fortunate with new challenges for public safety seen nationally and locally in 2020 to have leadership and the Department promoting engagement and outreach to every part of our community.”

The Club says on Wednesday Chief Smith highlighted the Department’s policies and approaches to community engagement during and ever-changing world.

The ‘Respect for Law Award’ is awarded annually to a leader or group who have contributed greatly to the law and education on public safety.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021