Chief Andrew Smith and Green Bay Police Department receive ‘Respect for Law Award’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Optimist Club announced Chief Andrew Smith and the Green Bay Police Department are the 2020 honorees of the ‘Respect for Law Award.’

The Optimist Club shares, “Green Bay has been fortunate with new challenges for public safety seen nationally and locally in 2020 to have leadership and the Department promoting engagement and outreach to every part of our community.”

The Club says on Wednesday Chief Smith highlighted the Department’s policies and approaches to community engagement during and ever-changing world.

The ‘Respect for Law Award’ is awarded annually to a leader or group who have contributed greatly to the law and education on public safety.

