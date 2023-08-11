NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After nearly 32 years of service, the Chief of Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue has announced his plan to retire.

Fire Chief Kevin Kloehn began his career as a firefighter with the City of Menasha in 1992 and after rising through the ranks, he became Fire Chief in 2016.

“This fire department has been my whole life,” Kloehn wrote in his resignation. “I have put everything I have into this department with great pride and accomplishment! I have worked alongside a group of dedicated employees that helped set the bar high. It has been the greatest experience of my life to lead this department into the future.”

Kloehn announced his last day as Chief for the department will be January 12, 2024.

“It has been such an honor to have worked with Chief Kloehn over the past nine years. His professionalism and sincere commitment to serving our two communities is truly admirable,” said City of Neenah Mayor Jane Lang.

Officials noted that during his tenure as Chief, Kloehn helped lead the formation of the Joint Recruit Training Academy with the Oshkosh Fire Department, which allows each agency to share resources and staffing in the training of newly hired recruits.

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is currently accepting applications for the replacement of Chief Kloehn. Information regarding the selection process can be found here.