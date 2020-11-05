Chief Smith discusses behavioral health unit and shooting increases in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Andrew Smith joined Local 5 This Morning to talk about the department’s behavioral health unit and why there has been an increase in shootings across Green Bay.

Chief Smith was joined by Officer Luke VanDonsel and Heather Burzynski, both are a part of the behavioral health unit. They explained why the unit is crucial to the department and how it could change the way that officers respond to incidents that involve mental health.

There has been a sharp increase in shooting around Green Bay and Chief Smith attributes most of that activity to a certain group of individuals. On Local 5 This Morning, the chief talked about what the department is doing to try and decrease their activity and the penalties that they are facing.

