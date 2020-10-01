Chief Smith gives update on double homicide and an increase in shooting incidents in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Andrew Smith joined Local 5 This Morning where he gave an update on the double homicide that led to a high speed chase and car crash in Green Bay.

Chief Smith commented on how his officers acted heroically in bringing the suspect, 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco, to justice. Officers were injured in an attempt to bring him into custody, but Chief Smith says they are going to be ok.

The chief also talked about how shooting incidents are increasing across the Green Bay area and that he doesn’t have an exact reason as to why this may be happening.

Check out some other Community Updates below!