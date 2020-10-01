GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Chief Smith gives update on double homicide and an increase in shooting incidents in Community Update

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chief Andrew Smith joined Local 5 This Morning where he gave an update on the double homicide that led to a high speed chase and car crash in Green Bay.

Chief Smith commented on how his officers acted heroically in bringing the suspect, 28-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco, to justice. Officers were injured in an attempt to bring him into custody, but Chief Smith says they are going to be ok.

The chief also talked about how shooting incidents are increasing across the Green Bay area and that he doesn’t have an exact reason as to why this may be happening.

Check out some other Community Updates below!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra - 9/27 Game of the Week, Volleyball Scores

High School Volleyball 9/26 - Luxemburg-Casco, Xavier sweep

Xtra Point - High School Football 9/25

High schools games affected by COVID-19 tests and concerns