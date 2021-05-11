FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Chick-Fil-A in Oshkosh hosting hiring event

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- Looking for a summer job and hoping to have Sundays off too? Well the Chick-Fil-A in Oshkosh has you covered.

On Tuesday, May 18, they will be hosting their “Summer Hiring Event” to hopefully find more staff for the warmer months.

The iconic chicken sandwich restaurant is aiming to bring on around 20 more employees to their team. The positions will range from both daytime and evening availability and are seeking both customer service and kitchen employees.

Stop by the restaurant during the event to interview on-the-spot and receive a coupon for a free Breakfast Sandwich.

All training will be conducted at the restaurant career advancement and leadership opportunities available.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 till 11 a.m. and then again from 5-7 p.m. at 1047 N. Washburn Street Oshkosh, WI 54904 (The restaurant’s address.)

