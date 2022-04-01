(WFRV) – The month of April is widely known as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this year, two local organizations are using pinwheel displays to recognize the children who have fallen victim to child abuse.

Since 2008, pinwheels have served as a national symbol for child abuse prevention due to the object’s playful, joyful, and child-like nature. Now, local businesses are using this symbol to raise awareness and advocate for safer communities for kids.

On Friday, Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin brought back its annual ‘Pinwheels for Prevention’ display.

The display includes around 120 pinwheels, each representing a child that was helped at Willow Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center in 2022 due to allegations of sexual or physical abuse, neglect, or other maltreatment.

“Each child that comes to Willow Tree is unique and different in their own special way,” shared Kristie Sickel, Willow Tree program supervisor, and child forensic interviewer. “Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center strives to protect, heal and care for every child who comes through our doors as they move toward a better tomorrow.”

The pinwheel display will be situated outside of Willow Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center, located at 503 S. Monroe Avenue in Green Bay, throughout the month of April.

Another organization helping to usher a better tomorrow for kids is CASA of the Fox Cities.

Like Family Service of Northeast Wisconsin, CASA of the Fox Cities, with help from the Outagamie County Department of Children Youth and Families and the Citizens Review Panel, placed 800 pinwheels on the fence outside of Harbor House in Appleton.

And while each pinwheel in Brown County represents a child helped, each pinwheel in Appleton represents a family served by Outagamie County Children Youth and Families last year. The pinwheels in Appleton will stay on the fence through April 15.

For more information about Willow Tree Cornerstone Advocacy Center and the services provided, click here. If you see abuse or neglect, report it to the Outagamie County Department of Health and Human Services at (920-932-5161). If a child`s life is in danger, call 911. For more information on CASA, visit www.casafc.org or call 920-257- 4733.