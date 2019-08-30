Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Child bit by dog while riding bike, Neenah PD looking for info

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police say a child was bitten by a dog Wednesday evening.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., the child was riding his bike in the area of the Slough Trestle Bridge on the Trestle Trail when a small white and black pit-bull mix dog reportedly jumped on him, biting his leg.

The dog reportedly had a red leash and red collar. The person walking the dog was an older man wearing a straw type hat, a green jersey type material tank top, with blue or brown shorts.

Police say the child is okay, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Neenah Police at 920-886-6000 reference 19-012933.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to http://www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

A minor dog bite occurred in the area of the Slough Tresle Bridge, on the Trestle Trail, in the city of Neenah on…

Posted by City of Neenah, Wisconsin Police Department on Friday, August 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories