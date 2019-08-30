Child bit by dog while riding bike, Neenah PD looking for info

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police say a child was bitten by a dog Wednesday evening.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., the child was riding his bike in the area of the Slough Trestle Bridge on the Trestle Trail when a small white and black pit-bull mix dog reportedly jumped on him, biting his leg.

The dog reportedly had a red leash and red collar. The person walking the dog was an older man wearing a straw type hat, a green jersey type material tank top, with blue or brown shorts.

Police say the child is okay, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact Neenah Police at 920-886-6000 reference 19-012933.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to http://www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.