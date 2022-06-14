SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – A child is dead after a Tuesday morning crash in Brown County.

According to a release, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on June 14 around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies explained it happened on Harbor Winds Dr. at Bay Mist Ct. in the Village of Suamico.

The office reported it believed the 9-year-old fell while running next to a 2019 GMC Yukon driving on Harbor Winds Dr. and was hit by the SUV.

Officials said the child died due to their injuries. The driver is cooperating and deputies do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Names are not being released until family members are notified.