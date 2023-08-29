GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was safely found sleeping on a sidewalk in the early morning hours at a campground in Green Lake County.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on August 29 around 2:30 a.m., a 911 call was received saying that a two-year-old girl was missing from a campsite. Authorities responded to the scene.

Officials say that a search was initiated in the surrounding area. Drone and K9 teams were used.

The child was eventually found sleeping on a sidewalk about 250 yards from the campsite. Infrared vision on the drone helped find the child.

No additional information was provided.