FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday evening.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 500 block of East Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was hit by a vehicle.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 7-year-old child was attempting to cross East Pioneer Road when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver of the vehicle is a 53-year-old Fond du Lac man who did not have any injuries from the accident.

The child was transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee by Theda Star Medical Helicopter with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and no additional details have been provided.

