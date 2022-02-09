FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child was hit by a car Wednesday and police have arrested a 22-year-old who disrupted officers from doing their job properly.

According to a release, the Fond du Lac Police Department and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Ellen Lane and Old Pioneer Road for a report of a vehicle hitting a 10-year-old around 3:30 p.m.

Officers say the preliminary investigation leads the department to believe that the child was walking alongside Old Pioneer Road when, without warning, they ran into traffic mid-block and got hit by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Fond du Lac resident.

The child was then transported by Fire/Rescue to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers report one person who was originally uninvolved in the accident got involved and made a disturbance. They go on to say the individual impeded the departments’ ability to get the child to the ambulance for treatment and investigate the incident.

The release says the 22-year-old Milwaukee resident was arrested and transported to jail. The 22-year-old is being held on a Disorderly Conduct charge.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.