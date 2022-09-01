WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old who was riding a bicycle at the time.

Officers say that the crash occurred on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Forest Street, which remains closed to traffic while the incident is being investigated.

According to a release, the child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but sadly has since died.

The crash remains under investigation, and officers say that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

No further details will be released at this time.

