MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a pledge was announced earlier in the year at Lambeau Field, Child ID kits are now being dispersed across Wisconsin to help keep children safe.

Wisconsin Attorney General (AG) Josh Kaul announced the distribution of 975,000 National Child ID kits with help from the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the National Child ID Program (NCIDP).

The kits allow parents to easily record the physical characteristics and fingerprints of their kids, information is then entered onto ID cards.

If needed, the kit provides vital information to assist police officers when locating a missing child.

“No parent should have to go through the nightmare of having a missing child, but thousands of parents are confronted with that tragedy every year,” said AG Kaul. “The National Child Identification Program empowers parents to collect information that can assist with identification if the unthinkable occurs and a child goes missing.”

According to a release, the Attorney General’s office and the NCIDP are currently working with school districts to distribute the kits at no cost to families or the state of Wisconsin over the next couple of weeks.

Currently, more than 70 million kits have been distributed nationwide.

Click here for more information about the National Child Identification Program.