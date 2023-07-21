WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – A minor in southcentral Wisconsin was able to escape an alleged child abduction after reportedly biting the man who tried to force her into his car.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, on July 20 around 3:50 p.m., a report of an attempted child abduction came in. Around 3:45 p.m. on the same day, a man allegedly approached a minor girl at an intersection in Whitewater.

Police say the man got out of his vehicle and approached the girl and told her to get into the car. The car was described as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

The man allegedly grabbed the girl’s arm and tried to pull her toward his vehicle. Authorities say the girl bit his forearm and fled the area on foot.

The release mentions that the man got back into his vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed. The man was described as being around 30-40 years old.

He spoke English, having ‘tan’ skin, shoulder-length dark brown hair and a long dark brown and gray beard. Additionally, police said he had a black and gray ‘rose’ tattoo between his shoulder and lower neck area.

Police are still investigating the alleged incident and are asking the public for any help in finding witnesses to what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 262-473-0555.

No additional details were provided.