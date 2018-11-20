FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Update: Oshkosh man found guilty of child neglect resulting in death sentenced to prison

FRIDAY 11/15/19 12:22 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — An Oshkosh man found guilty of child neglect resulting in death has been sentenced in Winnebago County Court.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Vernon Williams was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

In Sept. 2018, Williams was reportedly taking care of an 18-month-old child in Menasha.

Investigators report that Williams fell asleep when the child started playing with a lighter. The home then caught on fire and the child died as a result.

A toxicology report shows Williams had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit.

Child Neglect Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in Child’s Death

TUESDAY 11/20/18 1:55 p.m.

An Oshkosh man charged with child neglect resulting in death has pleaded not guilty.

In September, 29-year-old Vernon Williams was reportedly taking care of an 18-month-old child in Menasha. According to investigators, Williams fell asleep when the child started playing with a lighter, resulting in the home catching on fire and the child’s death. A toxicology report shows that Williams had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit.

Williams will now have a pre-trial conference scheduled for January 28.

