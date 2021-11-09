Child pornography investigation in Wisconsin lands Texas man in jail

FOARD COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Crowell man is behind bars after a five-month investigation that began in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

According to a release from DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, Justin Roy Payne was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of promotion of child pornography.

The Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents worked with Wauwatosa Police Department on a lead about Payne’s behavior on the internet. DPS officials were able to track down Payne in Crowell.

Justin Roy Payne Childress County Jail booking photo

Payne is being held in the Childress County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

