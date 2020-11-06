Child struck by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue posted to Facebook saying the crash happened on Forest between Military and Macy.

The Flight for Life was requested.

There is currently no report on the condition of the child and few details are available at this time.

WFRV Local 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

