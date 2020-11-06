FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child was reportedly struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac on Friday.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue posted to Facebook saying the crash happened on Forest between Military and Macy.
The Flight for Life was requested.
There is currently no report on the condition of the child and few details are available at this time.
WFRV Local 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin assembly speaker calls for review how state’s ‘election was administered’
- Child struck by vehicle in Fond du Lac
- ThedaCare to offer mobile testing sites in rural communities
- ‘2020 Scent’ candle emits aromas reminiscent of pandemic lockdown and Tiger King
- COVID-19 crisis reaches new heights: See where Wisconsin ranks