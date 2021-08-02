Children get hold of a gun, accidentally kill 2-year-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a two-year-old child.

Authorities say the boy was shot Sunday afternoon after other children got a hold of a gun and unintentionally fired it. A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

A neighbor who lives across the street, Hector Pintor, says the man who was arrested helped him shovel snow when he moved to the neighborhood. Pintor urged people not to make assumptions about the family and what happened.

Back in May 2021, a Menasha man was charged after a 3-year-old boy unintentionally shot and killed himself after he left a 9mm pistol on the kitchen table. That incident also happened in Milwaukee as Devon Armour was visiting a relative.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

