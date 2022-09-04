TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – At the Kites over Lake Michigan Festival, kids had the opportunity to make their own kite and fly it.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, volunteers helped children assemble their kites.

One of the volunteers, Paw Bowden says, “It’s something fun to do. It’s a great event to come to because there’s a lot of people to help you get started and to keep you going.”

Parents appreciate the event providing a hands-on opportunity for kids to get involved.

Illinois resident Mark Dochderman was there with his family and six-year-old daughter, Hudson. He says, “I think it’s a great way to bring people together and it’s very visual.”

Heather Behm of Valders, Wisconsin says her children “absolutely love it,” adding, “It’s just great to learn the construction of the kite, and then the fact that they’re actually flying today just makes it even better.”

Volunteers also say as long as you know how to make a kite, you can make one out of pretty much anything.