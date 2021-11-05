Children of Aurora BayCare employees among first in Green Bay to receive COVID-19 vaccines

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, a group of Green Bay kids between the ages of 5 and 11 arrived at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The kids receiving the shots on Friday morning are the children of Aurora BayCare employees. “I’m very proud, very proud of them,” said Kirstin Neiheisel, whose two sons got the shot. “They were very brave.”

The CDC officially recommended kids ages 5 to 11 get the vaccine earlier this week.

“Another 500,000 children in Wisconsin are now eligible for getting their vaccine and hopefully getting us all back to the normal life,” Dr. Donald Beno, an Aurora BayCare Pediatrician said.

Parents like Neiheisel were happy to be first in line.

“I couldn’t wait,” she said. “I’m so excited. I’m vaccinated and so is their dad, and now our whole household will be vaccinated.”

Ashley Hale was also excited to get her son vaccinated.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a very long time,” Hale said. “We have a one-year-old at home that’s not eligible to be vaccinated yet, so we’re adding to our circle to keep him safe and very excited to get Nathan vaccinated so we can in fact go to Florida once we get the little one too.”

Healthcare providers say they’ve seen a lot of parents eager to vaccinate.

“We’ve had calls from the moment it was approved trying to get scheduled,” Dr. Beno said. “So we’re happy to be able to start getting people scheduled and in getting their vaccines.”

For these parents the choice was clear.

“As a parent, I just, I chose that I wanted them to be safe and be vaccinated against COVID-19,” Neiheisel said. “And now we don’t have to worry about the side effects of covid as much as when they weren’t vaccinated.”

Doctors at Aurora BayCare say to talk to your pediatrician if you’re still on the fence about getting your child vaccinated.

“The sooner we get children vaccinated, the sooner the spread stops, the better off we are as a society,” Dr. Beno said. And the sooner families like Kathy Merrill’s can get back to normal.

Her 10-year-old son Sully was the last of the family to be vaccinated. “He’s got two older siblings that have already been vaccinated,” Merrill said. “So it’s great for him to be part of the group now. We always kind of keep him in mind when we’re doing things so…He’s happy”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON SCHEDULING A CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION