MENOMINEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three children were separated from their mother on Thursday after she was arrested in Menominee County.

According to Menominee Tribal Police Department, on Thursday, officers saw a man, who had a drug-related warrant issued for his arrest, driving around in a vehicle.

The officers proceeded to issue a traffic stop on said vehicle and take the suspect into custody.

While taking the man into custody, officers found five other people in the vehicle: a Keshena man, an Oconto County woman, and three children. The children reportedly belonged to the Oconto County woman.

All of the occupants were removed from the vehicle.

After removing the occupants, officers searched the vehicle discovering 34.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a large amount of cash, in addition to several items of drug paraphernalia.

Officials confirmed that the drugs taken from the vehicle later tested positive for Methamphetamine and Fentanyl. The estimated street value for the drugs seized during the incident totals over $3,000.

Police shared that all of the adult occupants were arrested and are being charged. The children were relocated to family members by local family services employees.