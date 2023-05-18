WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County took a Wisconsin man with numerous warrants into custody and removed children from a home following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to the Waupun Police Department, law enforcement was contacted by Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services (CPS) in reference to children potentially being in danger at a home in the 200 block of Fond du Lac Street in Waupun.

The search warrant, conducted on May 17, was executed by the Waupun PD in conjunction with the Lake Winnebago MEG-Drug (LWAM) Unit after authorities received information from CPS that there was illegal drug activity happening and the living conditions of the home were not favorable for children.

Officers also noted that there were further suspicions that there was at least one fugitive with nationwide warrants currently at this residence.

Authorities reported evidence of drug paraphernalia at the home, leading to officers obtaining a search warrant.

The release states that the wanted man, a 45-year-old from Pardeeville, allegedly barricaded himself in a room located in the basement. Eventually, after getting commands to surrender, the man cooperated and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say the 45-year-old was wanted on numerous warrants throughout Columbia County for numerous drug-related, criminal traffic, and bail-jumping offenses. He was later taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were also located during the search of the home, officers say.

Numerous drug-related charges and additional criminal charges are being referred to the Fond du Lac DA’s Office against a 57-year-old woman, a 29-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old man, all of whom are from Waupun.

Fond du Lac County Child Protective Services reportedly removed the children from the home and are working on placement for the children.

No one was harmed during the incident and the community is not in danger, officers say.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.