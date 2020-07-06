FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Children’s Canopy Walk takes flight at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, Heckrodt Wetland Reserve began construction for a Children’s Canopy Walk called “The World Above Your Feet” with the hope youth can soon explore a whole new world with a bird’s-eye view, learning to spot the beauty and habits of animals, trees, migratory birds and more.

The Children’s Canopy Walk is being designed to give those with challenges of any kind, from financial to physical, access to this learning opportunity.

The Community Foundation helped provide opportunities for contributors to fund the $180,000 outdoor learning area, which will include a log slide, rope tunnel, huge eagle’s nest that kids can help build, and a treetop platform large enough for an entire class to learn.

An elevated boardwalk will be also be built to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers and all building codes and safety requirements for such structures will be strictly adhered to.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/heckrodtwetland

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

