Children’s Museum of Fond Du Lac welcomes back visitors

The Children’s Museum of Fond Du Lac welcomed back visitors over the weekend for the first time in a year. The museum has entered its Welcome Back Period and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.



The addition of weekend hours is based on a reopening plan that was approved by the organizations’ board of directors as well as their local departments of public health.



The Welcome Back Period will include limited capacity, beginning with just 25% of capacity.

The museum’s executive director, Andrea Welsch says they are excited to welcome back children and said it’s important for kids to be able to express themselves during this time.



The museum will still be offering virtual options for kids and also will continue to offer their Educational Fun Cuts.