Children’s Museum of Green Bay announces ’90 Days to Discover’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay announced an event that encompasses every day of summer and has something new to do every day.

According to the Children’s Museum of Green Bay, the 90 Days to Discover will provide a voyage of discovery that has exciting, non-stop adventures every day.

The 90 Days to Discover encompasses something new to do and celebrate every day of summer. The schedule is as follows:

June 1 – June 5 – Project Growth

– Project Growth June 6 – June 13 – Fort(night)

– Fort(night) June 14 – June 19 – Hatched

– Hatched June 20 – June 27 – Mess fest

– Mess fest June 28 – July 3 – Movers & Shakers

– Movers & Shakers July 5 – July 11 – Pirates & Fairy Tales

– Pirates & Fairy Tales July 12 – July 18 – A-mazing Air

– A-mazing Air July 19 – July 25 – Water & Bubbles

– Water & Bubbles July 26 – August 1 – Project Growth

– Project Growth August 2 – August 8 – Superheroes Unite

– Superheroes Unite August 9 – August 15 – The Great Outdoors

– The Great Outdoors August 16 – August 22 – Down on the Farm

– Down on the Farm August 23 – August 29 – Slice of Summer

The Museum’s hours change starting on June 13:

May – June 13 Wednesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

June 14 – August 31 Sunday – Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



The Museum will be closed on June 21 and July 4, according to officials.

For more information visit the Museum’s website.