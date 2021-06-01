Children’s Museum of Green Bay kicks off ’90 Days to Discover’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay will be hosting 90 days of events for the summer of 2021. The series is a new program for the museum.



Last summer the museum was closed, but this year they are back. The museum is using this year’s event to bring back visitors. Communications Director, Heather Heil says the museum has been seeing more guests this time of year.



Kids will get the chance to embark on daily escapades filled with thrills, interactive activities, live demonstrations, and performances.

Each week there will be a new theme. This week they are starting out with project growth and Friday kids can enjoy flower power Friday.





The 90 Days to Discover requires no registration. For more information, you can visit their website.