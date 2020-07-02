Live Now
Pres. Trump discusses latest job reports

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Children’s Museum of Green Bay providing at-home summer time fun for families ahead of reopening

Local News

Online activities are being posted daily on the museum's Facebook page

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay may be temporarily closed but they’re providing some at-home activities this summer.

Although their doors may be temporarily closed at the moment, there is still a lot of fun that the museum is cooking this summer. They’re offering some online activities that kids can enjoy from home.

Families can sign up for the activities by heading over to the museum’s Facebook page. From there, they can arrange a day to stop in at the museum and pick up their creative kits, complete with all kinds of crafts and how-to instructions. In the meantime, they’ve been busy behind-the-scenes upgrading their outdoor space with a brand new jungle gym and interactive fence.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay plan on having a member-only reopening on July 15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love strength and balance drills (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love foot agility workout drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love foot agility workout drill"