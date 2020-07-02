Children’s Museum of Green Bay providing at-home summer time fun for families ahead of reopening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Children’s Museum of Green Bay may be temporarily closed but they’re providing some at-home activities this summer.

Although their doors may be temporarily closed at the moment, there is still a lot of fun that the museum is cooking this summer. They’re offering some online activities that kids can enjoy from home.

Families can sign up for the activities by heading over to the museum’s Facebook page. From there, they can arrange a day to stop in at the museum and pick up their creative kits, complete with all kinds of crafts and how-to instructions. In the meantime, they’ve been busy behind-the-scenes upgrading their outdoor space with a brand new jungle gym and interactive fence.

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay plan on having a member-only reopening on July 15.