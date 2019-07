APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The kick-off event for Appleton’s U.S. Venture Children’s Week has been moved. The event, as well as the Fun Run, will now take place at Appleton Memorial Park Sunday night at 6 p.m.

The free day at Erb Park Pool and Mead Pool have been canceled due to power outages. The dive-in movie has also been canceled.