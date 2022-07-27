APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Building For Kids Children’s Parade made its return to the City of Appleton on Wednesday night.

Kids and their families were able to take a stroll down College Avenue in themed costumes and non-motorized floats in a parade that was all about them.

After the parade, those attending the event were welcomed to stay for a free concert by Randy Peterson. Alongside the concert, food trucks were made available and an award ceremony wrapped up the event.

“We are very fortunate to live in a that really values kids and families,” said Casie Holdcroft, Marketing Director with Building For Kids. “This whole week gives us the ability to showcase how much we love our families in Appleton.”

Additional events will be happening throughout the week such as a playground fair on Thursday and Friday. The Appleton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting carnival games, a trackless train, giant inflatables, food, and entertainment.

“U.S. Venture Children’s Week allows us to showcase how much Appleton values kids and families in our community,” said Oliver Zornow, Executive Director of the Building for Kids. “By offering so many free or reduced-cost activities in one week, this summer tradition creates an intentional space for families to imagine, create, play, and build lasting memories together.”

For more information about the entire week of fun in the City of Appleton, you can click here.