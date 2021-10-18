Children’s Wisconsin clinic coming to Appleton, potential to support additional 70,000 visits

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- As the community continues to utilize Children’s Wisconsin to help treat their children, a new clinic will be opening in the Appleton area.

The announcement of the brand-new clinic was shared on Monday, October 18, in a press release.

The clinic is expected to be completed by 2023 and will be located just off Interstate 41 on East Evergreen Drive. Officials explain that on an annual scale, Children’s Wisconsin supports 50,000 visits from children from the Northeast area. Due to the limited resources, only 20,000 of those visits will happen locally. The remaining 30,000 typically have to go down to the Milwaukee area for care.

This brand new facility would potentially be able to support nearly 70,000 visits a year, which organizers believe will greatly help out families from having to commute all the way to Milwaukee. The facility will include new services such as Pediatric Imaging and Pediatric Laboratory.

Vice President of Northeast regional services, Children’s Wisconsin, Gail Ostrander explains their continued efforts to provide locations where families who need help are located. Saying, “Children’s Wisconsin provides health care to all kids who need the specialized services in a way only Children’s can.”

The construction of Children’s Wisconsin new clinic is estimated to begin this fall and hopes to be completed by 2023. To find out more about current Children’s Wisconsin locations and services provided, go to their website online.